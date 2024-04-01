Stephen Blewett, has taken over as the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana.

He takes over from Selorm Adadevoh, who has been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer of the MTN Group.

Mr. Blewett, before occupying his new role was MTN Operations Executive, Markets.

He re-joined MTN in July 2023 as the Operations Executive for Markets, with executive responsibility for the Group’s smaller West and Central Africa markets, and for providing broader operations support across that region to the Group’s Senior Vice President for Markets.

Before that, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Digicel. He spent seven years at MTN in the role of CEO for MTN Benin and then MTN Cameroon.

“We welcome Stephen into the MTN Ghana family and look forward to working with him to move the company forward to achieve our Ambition 2025 strategy and beyond,” Chairman of the Board of MTN Ghana, Ishmael Yamson said.

