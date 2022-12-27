Traders at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi say reducing the prices of their wares has become difficult due to the unstable rate of the cedi against the dollar and other currencies.

Chairman of the Federation of Kumasi Traders, Nana Akwasi Prempeh, said members are willing to reduce prices but will want to see a stable rate of the cedi.

He spoke to Nhyira News during a presentation of foodstuff, cash and other items to inmates of six orphanage homes.

The recent appreciation of the cedi against other international currencies and the fall in the price of fuel has ignited calls for the reduction of prices of goods on the market.

But traders at the Kejetia Market say the rate of the cedi against the dollar needs to stabilize to inform reduction in prices of goods.

Chairman of the Federation of Kumasi Traders, Nana Akwasi Prempeh says any absolute price reduction will be a disaster for traders.

“People are making it sound as if we are recalcitrant or have given deaf ears to what government and patrons are saying, the fact is the dollar isn’t stable against the cedis, today it drops tomorrow is up there, no business person can plan with this fluctuations.” He bemoaned.

The traders presented assorted drinks and other foodstuffs to some inmates in orphanage homes in the Ashanti region, including Life Jesus Foundation, Pay the Price Foundation, Save Our Lives, Glory Gate Widows Foundation and Edwinase Rehabilitation Center as well as the Kumasi Central Prisons.

They also received cash for their upkeep. Some widows also received cloth and cash donations.

A trader, Patricia Acheampong, explains the rationale behind the donation.

“Though the journey to Kejetia Market hasn’t been easy. We haven’t had any disastrous incidents, yes there has been fire outbreak and floodings but wasn’t severe.

“So to say thank you Lord for the wonderful journey at Kejetia market, we decided to bless inmates’ homes to put smiles on their faces,” he said.

The traders used the occasion to call on the management of the Kejetia Market to ensure they access separate electricity meters next year.