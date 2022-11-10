The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has cautioned the general public against paying monies to persons who come with promises to allocate shops at the new Kejetia Central Market to them.

The warning, according to the KMA, follows concerns about some unknown persons making such demands to traders and other individuals.

“The assembly noted with serious concern that some faceless people have been collecting money from some traders and individuals with the assurance that they will be given shops at phase II of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project (Central Market) while the project is still under construction,” the statement read.

Therefore, the assembly has warned anybody who transacts business with such persons do so at their own risk as they have not authorised such.

“Management wishes to state categorically that they do not authorise such news and persons involved and whoever pays money to anybody with the view that he/she will be given allocation at the Central Market when completed does so at his/her own risk,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, KMA has indicated the public will be duly informed about the amount for a shop once the project is completed.

“It must be noted that no decision has been taken on the amount to be paid for the allocation of shops when the project is finally completed.

“At the appropriate time, all information relating to the allocation and payment for shops and the modalities for payment will be made public,” the statement assured.

President Akufo-Addo on May 2, 2019 cut sod for the 2nd phase of the redevelopment of the Kumasi Central Market project.