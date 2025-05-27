Police to enforce 15% fare reduction in Kumasi

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has announced plans to deploy police officers on major roads to ensure strict enforcement of the 15% reduction in transport fares.

The decision follows a meeting between the Assembly and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in Kumasi.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit, which expressed concern over the failure of some commercial transport operators to comply with the fare reduction, which took effect on Saturday, May 24.

The Assembly cautioned drivers that failure to implement the approved reduction constitutes a criminal offence punishable by law.

“We kindly request the public’s cooperation in this endeavour as we strive to restore order and sanity on our roads,” the statement added.

The Assembly has therefore urged full compliance to ensure smooth implementation of the directive and to help restore fairness and discipline in the transport sector.

