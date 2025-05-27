I would resign if I were Ablakwa – Former Minister reacts to Veep’s private jet use

Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has called on Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to resign, accusing him of reneging on a promise he made regarding the use of private jets for presidential travel.

This follows revelations that Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang returned to Ghana aboard a private jet—sparking criticism from sections of the public and members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on Top Story on Joy FM, Mr. Nitiwul recalled Mr. Ablakwa’s repeated criticisms of private jet travel while in opposition, describing it as wasteful and unnecessary. He noted that Mr. Ablakwa had publicly promised to resign if the NDC government ever resorted to renting private jets.

“I think that excuse is laughable,” Mr. Nitiwul stated.

“Nobody asked Honourable Ablakwa to make that promise to the people of Ghana. He didn’t say it would depend on circumstances. He simply said that if they rented a private jet, he would resign.”

He added, “If I were him, I would resign. I wouldn’t even wait for the President to say anything. I would just honourably go, because he claims to be a man of principle. So we are waiting. He made a promise—it wasn’t me.”

Mr. Nitiwul stressed that the commitment was clear and unconditional.

“He never said, ‘If this happens’ or ‘If that doesn’t happen.’ He was direct. He said that if they rented a jet, he would resign. It’s not up to us—it’s up to him to respond. And if he doesn’t, the people of Ghana will judge him accordingly.”

He concluded by rejecting any justification based on changing circumstances. “Trying to say that circumstances have changed won’t work at all.”

Source: Myjoyonline

