Traders at the Kejetia Market are calling for the dissolution of Kumasi City Market Board and management of the facility for failing to address challenges affecting their operations.

Chairman for Federation of Kumasi Traders, Nana Kwasi Prempeh, says despite huge service charges, they are not receiving the needed services.

He cited how they are charged GH¢13,000 monthly for the management of non-functional CCTV installations.

Over 10 trade unions at the Kejetia market met at the center of the facility to discuss issues inhibiting the smooth running of their businesses.

Accessibility to some areas of the market, high utility bills and service charges as well as insecurity are major concerns.

Chairman for Federation of Kumasi Traders, Nana Kwasi Prempeh, says despite paying over GH¢51,000 monthly for insurance, management has failed to support traders whose wares were destroyed by floods at the market.

Installed CCTV cameras are not working for the past nine months, though the traders pay for their maintenance.

The traders are also unhappy with review of service charges without the involvement of all major stakeholders.

The traders are set to defray an 8 month service cost owed the service providers. They however want some of the service providers changed for poor service delivery.

They have threatened to hit the street after a month if nothing is done about their plight.