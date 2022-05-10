A student at the University of Ghana who wants to remain anonymous has confessed to sleeping with his mother.

According to him, he has been having sexual intercourse with his mother since he was 14 years.

He says because of this act, his mother didn’t allow him to go to a boarding school while in Senior High School.

The young man says he literally has sex with his mother every day and that at a point affected his academics because he does not sleep at night but work so hard at satisfying his mother in bed.

At a point when his academics was affected, his mother instead of ending the relationship rather got him an extra class teacher.

The young man says he has tried to date but anytime he tries, he can’t as he wants his mother more and more.

This young man says his father died a year after he was born and the mother says she cannot love any man adding that he reminds her of his dad.

Read The Confession Here

Good evening sir, please post for me anonymously. I’m a 20years old young man in the University of Ghana. I grew with my mom, I’ve no idea who my Dad is. Mom said he died a year after I was born and she hasn’t been able to love anyone till date.

She also said I remind her of my Dad. My mom is currently 42 years old.Sir, my mom used to force me to have sex with her when I was 14years old. She didn’t let me go to a boarding school because of that. At a point, I started enjoying it too.

We had sex almost every night. It started affecting me academically because I used to have very little sleep at night. I complained at a point but when I did, she got me a classes teacher instead of making us stop.

It’s been more than 7years since we started having sex. I am currently on campus but I go home almost every day because her. I haven’t really been able to get myself a girlfriend because it feels like I love my mom more.

I’ve tried but I always give up on the lady and get back to mom. I’ve read things on people having relationships with their parents and it makes me feel terrible but I can’t stop wanting mom. Nobody really understands me.

I haven’t spoken to anyone about my affair with mom but I feel I can quit things with her when I get someone to talk to about it.

I wish to have nice relationships like my friends but, I end up not giving the lady any attention or affection. I need help, I don’t want to end up like the people in the stories I’ve read. Thank you sir