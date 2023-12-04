Scores of traders have been displaced after a private developer barricaded a section of the Kejetia market in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi, close to the railway line in the early hours of Monday, December 4.

The developer whose name has only been given as Agya Osei is allegedly, being supported by one Albert a former staff of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

Agya Osei had earlier told Kumasi-based Akoma FM, that he secured the land from the Ghana Railway Authority.

The Assembly, however, claims the developer has no license to develop the area.

“This is so painful, with few days to Christmas how do you expect my family to survive?” An affected trader queried with tears in her eyes. A private security man hired by the traders has gone missing.

“I can’t find my brother, since the landguards arrived, I don’t know whether he is still alive. We have informed the police” the brother of the missing security man told Akoma news.

Some traders have their wares destroyed by some landguards allegedly hired by the private developer

The landguards were also captured on a video assaulting a trader. The police have yet to intervene.

