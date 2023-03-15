Fire has gutted parts of the Kejetia market in Kumasi of the Ashanti region.

The fire, which cause is yet to be established, occurred late Wednesday afternoon.

Goods and shops worth millions of cedis were lost to the raging inferno.

Several fire tenders have been deployed to the scene as personnel are still battling to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to other areas.

One person, according to reports, collapsed while others, who were trapped in some shops, were rescued from the top-most part of the building.

The Ambulance Service was at the scene to offer support with emergency first aid and transported persons who may have sustained severe injuries to the hospital.