Prospective Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to be at Old Trafford on Friday to receive a presentation on the potential sale process.

United staff have been outlining the workings of the club to various parties over the past week.

Representatives of Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani are due at the club on Thursday.

The Glazer family said in November they were considering selling United.

Officials attending the presentations tend to be on the legal and financial side but it is normal practice for Ratcliffe to be present – as part of an Ineos delegation – and BBC Sport understands that is his intention.

The one unknown is that the British billionaire is also due to be at Nice’s Europa Conference League last-16 tie with Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday night.

The French side, which he owns, hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg and are looking to reach the quarter-finals of a European competition for the first time since 1960.

Ratcliffe’s intention is to travel to the north-west of England from the south of France providing there are no unexpected issues.

In a process where so much has been said and written, the prospect of Ratcliffe being spotted arriving at Old Trafford is an interesting one, and interest is set to be heightened as the two most well-known bidders are involved this week.

In addition, it is understood interested parties have been taken to United’s Carrington training ground where, on Friday lunchtime, there will be a media presence as manager Erik ten Hag will be holding a news conference ahead of an FA Cup quarter-final with Fulham on Sunday.

Should the Glazer family decide to sell United, Ratcliffe wants to buy their full 69% shareholding. Sheikh Jassim has said he wants to buy 100% of the club.