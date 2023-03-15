The Deputy Managing Director of Metro Mass Transit Ltd in charge of Operations and Technical, Nana Osei Bamfo, has embarked on an operational tour to Takoradi, Cape Coast and Agona Swedru branches of the company.

The tour was to interact with the staff to appreciate the challenges in their respective branches, share with them the vision for the company for the year 2023 and to motivate them to give off their best.

He was accompanied by the Finance Manager, Emmanuel Obeng, Head of Corporate Communications, George Krobea Asante, and Assistant Operations Manager, Jahil Akoto

Mr Bamfo and his team in all the branches they visited engaged the Local Management Team together with the Senior and Junior Staff Union Executives at the respective branches, as has always been the practice, before meeting the general staff.

In his remarks, he emphasised the need to have our old fleets replaced with new buses since no transport company could survive in business using old buses. He gave the assurance that the Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Transport, the Board of Directors and Management, are doing everything humanly possible to get new set of buses to augment the company’s fleet and revamp its operations.

He took the opportunity to commend the Nana Akufo – Addo’s Government for assisting the company with some 144 new intercities Daewoo air-conditioned and VDL buses since assuming office in January 2017.

He further commended the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah and the Board for their continuous support in ensuring an adequate number of new buses are provided to support the operations of the company.

The Branch Managers and some of the staff at the various branches highlighted a number of challenges facing their respective branches which are primarily due to inadequate and aged buses.

The workers were very hopeful that once the new buses are brought in to support the operations, all the challenges enumerated will become a thing of the past.

The Deputy MD also encouraged the staff to change their attitude towards work in order to restore the confidence of the Government and that of our cherished customers whilst we await the arrival of the new buses.

He charged the Branch Managers to ensure efficient utilization, proper maintenance and regular cleaning of the buses under their supervision to ensure a longer life span of these buses.

The Finance Manager of the company, Emmanuel Obeng, made a comprehensive presentation on the financial position of the company which presented a vivid picture of where the company was, where it is today and where we expect it to be in future.

He admonished workers to desist from all forms of financial malfeasance, and also accept and work with the various reforms introduced by Management such as the E-ticketing system, advance ticketing system and capital projects initiated, among other initiatives, all of which are geared towards improving the operating systems to meet the standard.

The Head of Corporate Communications, George Krobea Asante, also advised the workers to refrain from the attitude of sharing corporate information and putting classified information about the company into the public domain without authority, especially unauthorised engagement with the media since that negatively impact the corporate image of the company.

He charged the workers to always resort to the company’s policy on information dissemination in order to safeguard the image of the company.

The team also visited some selected media houses in the regions to help promote our services and to engage the general public on some of our plans for the regions in order to inspire confidence in our cherished customers.

They expressed their sincerest and most profound appreciation and gratitude to the various Branch Managers, the Senior and Junior Staff Unions Executives, the hosts and producers of the radio stations visited and the entire staff for the rousing welcome and warm reception accorded the Team.

“May God richly bless all the staff as we hope to restore our glorious days by turning around the fortunes of the company through our collective efforts and shared responsibility.”