The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has dismissed claims asserting that it is underreporting inflation figures.

This follows concerns that the current 40.4% rate put out by the statistical service could be hovering around 50 per cent instead.

Moments after the announcement, Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, said the Service excluded the unofficial rates.

“Even though GSS says inflation is 40.4%, I feel inflation is in the middle of 100 because it doesn’t add up,” he stated.

Reacting to this, the Head of Price Statistics at the Service, Foster Adjaho insisted the figures are accurate.

“We cannot take opinions away from people but the reality is that the rate is 40.4%.

“Completing inflation takes into consideration averages. So you might have a particular item that you have in mind which has gone up by 50% but then the official range is 40.4%”

Listen to the audio above: