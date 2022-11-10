The Majority in Parliament has reiterated they will not support the Minority in its Vote of Censure against Ken Oofir-Atta‘s removal as Finance Minister.

To them, though they have earlier demanded Mr Ofori-Atta‘s removal, they have their own path to chart, stating a Vote of Censure is not an option for them.

They will, therefore, continue to fight for the removal of the Finance Minister but not in this approach.

Effiduase-Asokore MP, Dr Ayew Afriyie and Subin MP, Eugene Boakye Antwi, made these declarations in a press briefing in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Minority depicting their readiness stormed Parliament in black and red attire amidst jubilation but expressed surprise at the pronouncement of their colleagues.

Ajumako-Essiam MP, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, stated the action of the Majority showed they do not have the interest of the nation at heart.

This, according to him, was because Ghanaians want Mr Ofori-Atta out and were expecting the House to be in oneness to achieve the goal.

He, however, vowed the Minority remains resolute and determined with the path they have chosen.

Currently, the leadership is in a crunch meeting.

ALSO READ:

All 136 Minority MPs to vote against Ken Ofori-Atta

Vote of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta: NPP MPs told to abstain

In a statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua, the party asked the chief whips of the Caucus to ensure the order is complied with.

He said the decision was taken after wider consultation with major stakeholders.