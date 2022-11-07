Parliament will this week give effect to the vote of censure filed by NDC MPs in the House to determine the fate of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The debate and vote on the censure motion will be taken on Thursday 10th November, 2022 following the expiration of the seven-day notice mandated by the Constitution.

Speaking to Journalists, Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim said all NDC MPs have been instructed not to miss sittings in order to get the required number to carry out their objective, thus, removing the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta from office.

According to Mr Ibrahim, there would be consequences if a member fails to show up.

“The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak has sounded a note of caution to all Minority MPs that all the 136 MPs must be in the chamber on Thursday, so any member who absents himself on Thursday is at his own risk…On Thursday, whether we want Ken Ofori-Atta to be impeached or censored, the opportunity is being given to us,” he said.

According to him, the Finance Minister will also be allowed to defend himself on the same day.

For the vote of censure to succeed, 183 MPs must vote for it. With the Minority having only 136 MPs, 46 NPP MPs must join them.

Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim believes the NPP MPs will not back down on their calls to get the Finance Minister sacked.

“Whether the Majority is going to walk the talk to make sure that the motion that they staged, they still stand by it, is over to them. But I strongly believe that per the information and signals I am picking this morning, they are still going to walk the talk,” he said.

The Banda MP said it is important to remove Mr Ofori-Atta now before the economic situation worsens. He urged the Finance Minister to step down before the vote of censure.