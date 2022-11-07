A strike by teacher unions over the appointment of the new Ghana Education Service (GES) Director-General has brought academic work in schools to a halt.

Three teacher unions on Friday declared a nationwide strike over the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah, a banker as the Director-General of Education.

They are the National Association of Graduate Teachers, the Ghana National Association of Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers.

The industrial action took effect on Friday, November 4, 2022, but the impact on teaching and learning activities was felt as pupils reported to school on Monday, November 7.

Checks by Adom News‘ reporters in most schools nationwide revealed pupils were present with no teachers while others were completely closed down.

Some students in Bole for instance also returned home while others played around after their own colleagues supervised the morning assembly.

ALSO READ:

From banker to GES Director-General: The profile of Dr Eric Nkansah

Labour Ministry meets striking teachers

At the Nkwanta South M/A Schools, Obrempongba Owusu reported some pupils were busily playing while the Nkwanta M/A JHS “C” classrooms were locked with padlocks.

Kwadwo Mensah Aborampah, who visited the Kaneshie Kingsway Cluster of Schools, observed that some teachers were in school but were in dilemma whether to teach or not.

But in some parts of the Central Region, Kofi Adjei reports some pupils took it upon themselves to lead their colleagues through the day’s lesson.

Watch the videos attached for more: