Some final-year Junior High School (JHS) students in the Ashanti region have called on government to ensure their teachers return to the classroom to avert any negative impact on academic activities.

Most schools were compelled to close early as the teachers carried through their indefinite strike over delay in addressing their conditions of service.

Some final-year students in the Oforikrom municipality who spoke to Joy News say preparation for their upcoming examination will be affected if their teachers remain on strike.

“We are supposed to be studying today but our teachers are on strike. The government should listen to their concerns Because of the strike, we leave school at 12, it’s disturbing. We beg the government to listen to the concerns of our teachers” the students begged.

