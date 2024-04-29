American singer Justin Bieber was gushing over Wizkid and Tems’ musical prowess earlier in the day, but it seems that he’s no longer feeling the Nigerian music scene anymore.

The award winning singer took to Instagram to vent out his frustration with regards to his allegedly failing career.

In a now deleted post, Justin Bieber blamed Wizkid for the decline in the success of his career, stating that he regrets hopping on the remix of Wizkid’s Essence songs, in which Tems was featured.

He stated categorically while tagging Wizkid that ever since he hopped on Essence, his career has not been the same.

After he spoke about his regrets on hopping on the Essence song, Justin Bieber posted a selfie of himself crying.

Wizkid or Tems are yet to respond to Justin Bieber’s claims.

Noatbly, Essence was one of Wizkid’s biggest hits in recent times which exposed him to the international market.

The song has attracted multiple awards including BET plaques and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Global Music Performance.