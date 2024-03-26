Teachers have abandoned classrooms to protest at the National Labour Commission (NLC) over their grievances.

This was when the NLC was meeting leaders of teacher unions, Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and others.

The protestors assembled outside the NLC office while management engaged in discussions with government officials.

Background:

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) jointly announced a nationwide strike due to the government’s delay in responding to the renewal of their collective agreements and other pressing issues.

Among the key grievances cited are the continued withholding of teachers’ salaries, unilateral alterations to timetables without prior consultation with the unions, and delays in the distribution of laptops to teachers.

