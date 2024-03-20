Three teacher unions have jointly declared a nationwide strike effective Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The unions include: the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

The decision stems from what they perceive as the government’s neglect in addressing their conditions of service.

Among the key grievances cited are the continued withholding of teachers’ salaries, unilateral alterations to timetables without prior consultation with the unions, and delays in the distribution of laptops to teachers.

Speaking to the media, the National President of GNAT, Isaac Owusu, urged all teachers to comply with the directive.

Read statemnt below:

READ ALSO: