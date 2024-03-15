Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have suspended their strike action after a series of meetings with stakeholders and management.

In this regard, the doctors are to resume full clinical, academic, and administrative duties at the facility with immediate effect.

This was contained in a notice issued by the Chairman of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association, Dr Michael Leat dated March 14.

The doctors laid down their tools on Wednesday, March 13, over accommodation challenges after claims that over 30 colleagues had been served eviction notices and given a week ultimatum to vacate their bungalows at Danyame.

The action disrupted healthcare delivery, leaving patients stranded and frustrated.

Management of the hospital following the development led a series of meetings with the striking doctors and other stakeholders to resolve the issues.

The doctors after the meeting said they had assurances from the management and agreed to call off the strike.

ALSO READ:

Read the full letter below: