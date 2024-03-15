Some Ghanaians have shared their views following the announcement of internet disruption as result of outages on multiple submarine optic fibre cables that come into Ghana.

Narrating their ordeal to JoyNews, some described the day as dull since they were unable to go about their usual daily activity.

Kojo who called on the Pulse on March 14, said he has not been able to continue his academic research because of the unavailability of internet.

This, he said had frustrated his research process and made it very difficult for him to meet the deadline his supervisor had set.

“I woke up this morning thinking I can take my phone and do other stuff. I have project work I have to go online and look for a lot of stuff that I am supposed to meet my supervisor but then I am struggling so I thought it was Vodafone but then I realise MTN and everybody was experiencing the same thing.”

He then said the world seems to have taken for granted technological advancement and many are yet to fully realise how lives have become so dependent on the internet.

“Honestly, we have taken things for granted. I just realise that without data and internet in the world we will struggle to live inside. The day has been very dull. I haven’t been able to do anything. In fact very dull,” he told host of the Pulse, Samuel Kojo Brace.

Another caller, Isaac said initially he thought the problem was from his phone so he had to restart his phone several times until his colleague told him it was a national problem.

Although Isaac said he was not so affected because his business was during the weekend, he prayed the issue was resolved as soon as possible.

Commenting on the same issue, Myjoyonline Editor, Abubakar Ibrahim said productivity had been affected since website depends on internet for uploading and publishing stories.

He explained that uploading stories takes longer than it usually does which has slowed work.

“It is just frustrating because you sit behind the computer and you try to post the story, it takes you close to 30 minutes or more because the internet is simply not reliable,” he said.

ALSO READ: