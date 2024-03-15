The Ghana Association of Banks has notified customers of all banks the nationwide internet breakdown has interrupted service delivery.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive, John Awuah, noted that the nationwide internet breakdown has affected service delivery, particularly online banking, and services delivered through digital channels.

“Information we have received from the National Communication Authority (NCA) and other service providers of the banking industry suggest that there has been service disruption affecting multiple undersea cables responsible for carrying international internet traffic resulting in significant degradation in internet services,” the statement read in parts,

Mr Awuah on behalf of the banks apologised for the inconvenience caused adding that “We will continue to work with our partner internet providers to ensure expedited resolution to normal business and will continue to update you on further developments.”

