The Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has said he will not rule out a possible cyberattack in the sudden internet connectivity challenge until proven otherwise.

He made the assertion in a Facebook post, stating many have raised concerns over the December 7 election.

Admitting the concerns were genuine, he urged Ghanaians not to panic.

However, Dr Boamah said the current internet disruptions underscore the need to recruit quality human resources to manage activities at the Electoral Commission (EC).

Ghanaians have been frustrated in the last 48 hours over internet challenges nationwide.

In a statement, the National Communication Authority (NCA) explained multiple undersea cable disruptions has affected Mobile and Fixed Data services which has led to the degradation of data services nationwide.

It added that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are also experiencing varying service challenges and are working to restore full services.

Meanwhile, Dr Boamah has called on the government together with local and international stakeholders” to provide “accurate and verifiable information about the cause(s) and causal associations that led to this data disruption because citizens deserve to know.”

Below is Omane Boamah’s full post.

Arising from the major disruption of data services yesterday, which I cannot rule out cyberattack until proven otherwise, many have expressed genuine concerns about the upcoming December 07, 2024 elections.

Your concerns are genuine and germane! But don’t panic!!!

This disruptive development is part of the reason we keep emphasising the need to recruit quality human resource for the activities lined up before, during, and after voting until Mrs. Jean Mensah declares HE John Dramani Mahama President.

I urge you to concentrate on what lies within your control instead of thinking IT is the one and only solution to electoral problems.

Let’s continue to work on human resource mobilisation and training across the country.

And I’ll add, leave the rest to us…

The government of Ghana, together with local and international stakeholders must also provide accurate and verifiable information about the cause(s) and causal associations that led to this data disruption because citizens deserve to know.

#OrganiseDontAgonise

#24-hourEconomy