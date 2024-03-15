Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said he cannot fully trust anyone not even members of his household when it comes to elections.

According to Emmanuel Nii Ashie-Moore, the security and integrity of elections crucial and must not be downplayed.

He said this in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM while making a strong case for his plans to use drones to monitor operations during the December 7 election.

“When it comes to elections, it is very crucial, and I can say on authority that the people that I live within the house, I don’t trust all of them.

“Let me quote again: the people that I live within the house, I don’t trust, so when it comes to an election, it is very crucial. So, I don’t trust anybody,” he said.

The former Adentan MP stated his decision is as a result of past electoral experiences, adding his mistrust includes his wife.

“I am telling you; don’t you remember that a certain politician had one vote during the election? I am not speaking for the national executives of the party… I am talking about the Greater Accra Region, Ga-Dangbe.

“So, I want to take my security into my own hands guided by law. I do not want to go against the law, so I want to protect myself,” he added.

ALSO READ: