Chairman of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) branch of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Michael Leat, has slammed those who are politicising their strike.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Dr. Leat expressed disgust at the politicisation of their strike.

In his view, their primary goal is to seek improvement in their conditions of service.

“Some of these things are bound to happen. I knew some of these things would come. Whichever way anybody wants to take it, that is the person’s cup of tea. If they understand the true definition of WHO of health, they will know that we are not engaging in politics” he said.

Dr. Leat said the accommodation issues has been going on for years thus the strike is just to get management to expedite action.

Conceding that, the timing might be a challenge, he maintained that, their actions are not politically motivated.

“We are doctors with integrity and we cannot be undermined. Our actions are not intended to oppose the government but to ensure our well-being and proper working conditions” he noted.

The strike was triggered by the eviction of their colleagues from official residences in the Danyame area of Kumasi, following a Supreme Court ruling to revert the land to the Manhyia Palace.

The doctors have resolved not to attended to new patients until the issue is resolved.

Already, patients are feeling the impact of the strike – a situation described as worrying.

Meanwhile, management of KATH is in discussions with the leadership to address the issues.

