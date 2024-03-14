The Sacramento Kings survived a late LeBron James surge to secure a 120-107 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

James, who scored nine of his 18 points in the final quarter, was unable to prevent the Kings moving three games ahead of the Lakers in the Western Conference play-off race.

Domantas Sabonis starred for the Kings with 17 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists for a league-high 23rd triple-double of the season, while Harrison Barnes top-scored for his side with 23 points.

Elsewhere, Michael Porter Jr scored 25 points as reigning NBA champions the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 100-88.

Nikola Jokic contributed posted 12 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets, who have won four straight games and 10 of their past 11.

In Texas, Luka Doncic scored 21 points and Kyrie Irving 23 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 109-99, with the Warriors missing key players Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Mavericks’ Doncic went off injured, with tightness in his hamstring, ending his seven-game triple-double streak.

Elsewhere, the Orlando Magic continued their push for a play-off berth with a 114-106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Paolo Banchero top-scored for the Magic with 21 points on a night when seven of their players finished in double figures.

Other results saw the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by Darius Garland’s 27 points, leapfrog the Milwaukee Bucks into second place in the Eastern Conference with a 116-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, while DeMar DeRozan notched 46 points as the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers 132-129 in overtime.