Jurgen Klopp says Michael Edwards’ return to Liverpool is “top news” but does not affect his own decision to leave at the end of the season.

Edwards, 44, was appointed by Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive of football on Tuesday.

He previously spent 11 years at Liverpool, including six years as sporting director, before leaving the club in the summer of 2022.

“It is the best club in the world and I am still leaving,” Klopp said.

“I just want this club to do as well as possible with the best people in charge and Michael is a top choice.”

In the six years with Edwards as sporting director and Klopp as manager, Liverpool won the Champions League and Club World Cup, as well as the Premier League in 2019-20 – the club’s first league title for 30 years.

Although Edwards has recently spoken to Klopp, there was no attempt to persuade the German to stay on at Anfield.

“We had that conversation, [but] that is not a subject to talk about. Can you imagine I changed my mind? Of course not,” added Klopp.

“It would be like what I said about never ever having another club in England then next year I signed for our neighbours or whatever. It’s crazy.

“I don’t say these things without thinking before. I just want the club to do as good as somehow possible. I am really sure there is a good basis with the right people in charge. Michael is a top choice.”

Klopp added: “Michael and I always had a really good relationship. Very good on a professional basis anyway. Really good. A lot of good things happened in the time when we were here together.

“We spoke about a lot of things, what I think about players, what needs to change and a really good talk. I am really happy. I want it to be the best possible place after I leave. I think it is a top solution and our conversation was obviously great.”

One of the first tasks Edwards will have will be to bring in a new sporting director. Richard Hughes, who will leave his role as Bournemouth’s technical director at the end of the season, is under consideration.

Before then, Liverpool could play as many as 19 more games under Klopp as, having already won the Carabao Cup, they remain in contention for the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.