The Ministry of Health has responded to the eviction notice served doctors of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) on their residential apartments.

The Public Relations Officer for the Ministry, Isaac Baah Offei has said they are fully aware of the situation and are actively seeking to resolve it.

About 30 doctors, including heads of directorates and lead surgeons in the past days have been stranded over the sale of their Danyame residence to a private developer.

According to the Chairman of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association, Dr. Michael Leat, doctors were notified about the sale with assurances that they would not be moved to another location a year ago.

However, they were recently given a one-week ultimatum to vacate the premises without any resettlement plans, a development which triggered an indefinite strike action but for the timely intervention of stakeholders.

But in an interview on Adom FM Burning Issues, Mr Offei noted the notice was not issued by the government.

“The government who gave them the bungalows did not issue them any letters it was from the contractor and I wonder why anybody will do that to cause fear and panic among the doctors.

“We’ve have not gotten to that point because even of you want to evict a tenant, you don’t give them one-week ultimatum,” he said.

The PRO further allayed fears and dismissed claims that the doctors were being pushed out without alternative accommodation.

“Government has put in place measures to relocate the doctors and they will be the same people to occupy the buildings when completed,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the doctors are likely to resume work today, March 14, 2024, after their absence on Wednesday left several patients stranded.

This follows a meeting between the hospital’s management, the striking doctors, officials from the Lands Commission, and a representative from the Danyame Redevelopment Committee during which their concerns were addressed.

ALSO READ: