The Ministry of Health (MoH) has cautioned the general public to ignore a viral notice on the alleged recruitment of nurses.

The Ministry has said it has not made any such public announcement, hence the notice must be disregarded.

This was contained in statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of MoH dated Monday, March 11.

“It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Health (MoH) that there is a public announcement dated 10th March, 2024 in the mass media (print, electronic and new) about recruitment of general nurses by the Ministry.

“We wish to state categorically that the Ministry did not make the public announcement in reference and should, therefore, be ignored,” the statement urged.

The statement added that the Ministry does not charge any fees for the recruitment and posting of health workers.

The statement has therefore urged prospective applicants to refrain from making any payments to “individuals or groups” regarding the recruitment notice.

Below is the full statement: