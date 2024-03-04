The Principal of Margret Marquart Catholic Nursing Training College in Kpando in the Volta Region has urged graduates of the school to remain in Ghana and contribute to its development.

Francisca Nana Arthur said this while speaking in an interview with Adom News at the school’s 1st graduation and 4th matriculation ceremonies in Kpando

The college, which started on March, 15, 2021 with 49 students comprising 15 males and 34 females, now has a student population of 330 students, comprising 252 females and 78 males.

46 students of the first batch have graduated.

As the college enrolled its 2nd and 3rd batch of students and graduated the first batch of the school, she urged the graduates to stay in the country to work for mother Ghana as health practitioners.

She stressed that, everyone has a duty to contribute to the nation’s progress.

“It will be unlawful for the government to spend on you as health practitioners and after graduation, you leave your country to another country therefore, love your country and don’t be in a hurry to abandon it to go and develop another country” Ms. Arthur said.

The principal underscored the importance of integrity in the healthcare profession, emphasizing the value of truthfulness and integrity.

She urged the students to be fair, avoid discrimination and treat everyone with respect and dignity.

The overall best student, Fiakorme Bright Kweku in his address encouraged the students to be courageous and learn hard to achieve their aims and dreams in life.

ALSO READ: