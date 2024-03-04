The Bekwai circuit court, presided over by His Honour Isaac Apeatu, has sentenced two armed robbers to 30 years each in prison with hard labor.

The two individuals attacked a vehicle belonging to Accurate Giant Company on November 26, 2022 in Tewobabi, Adansi Asokwa district of Ashanti.

They made away with an amount of GH¢40,500.

The two robbers have been identified as Martin Asante, aged 26, and Rocky Nyamedi, aged 29.

According to the prosecution, Rocky Nyamedi, a staff member of the company, was the mastermind behind the robbery.

The prosecution stated that, the police officer who traced and arrested the two suspects is G/Sgt. Eric Frimpong.

Nyamedi was arrested at Esereso in the Bosomtwe District of Ashanti, while Martin Asante was apprehended in Bibiani, Western North region.

