Panic engulfed residents of Kasoa-Kaemebre junction in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region as a lifeless body of a woman in her late 40s was discovered in front of a shop.

According to reports gathered from eyewitnesses, the deceased was found with blood emanating from her nostrils and mouth, lying motionless beside her phone.

Concerned onlookers immediately notified the Awutu Senya police about the incident.

Police personnel rushed to the scene and conveyed the body to the morgue for further investigation.

The Assembly member for Kasoa Kaemebre Downtown electoral Area, Francis Obeng Twumasi expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

He noted that, the deceased appeared to be of sound mind, leaving the community in shock and disbelief over gruesome death.

Police have assured the residents of thorough investigations to uncover her identity and the circumstances leading to her death.

