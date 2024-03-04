The former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has urged President Akufo-Addo to swiftly assent to the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation following its passage by Parliament.

Describing the bill’s approval as a win for Ghanaians, Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong stressed the importance of President Akufo-Addo endorsing the legislation without delay, emphasising the significance of the moment.

He expressed satisfaction with Parliament’s actions and highlighted the widespread contributions from various stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders, on the matter.

In an interview with Citi TV on Saturday, March 2, Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong emphasised the national importance of the anti-LGBTQ+ issue and urged the President to give it the attention it deserves by promptly assenting to the Bill.

“Wednesday, February 28, in our history, the Parliament of Ghana gave us something to celebrate. All that we are asking the President is to make the cycle full, he must not break it. He must assent to it as quickly as possible so that we will not only have the celebrations from Parliament, but from the Office of the President also. We want the President to quickly assent to the Bill.”

“It’s a national concern that must attract a national response from the President as early as possible. We are not denying the fact that all manner of sexual practices prevail in our country, but if you add it to our cultural norm, that is what we are talking about,” he said.

On February 28, 2024, Parliament approved a bill criminalizing LGBTQ activities and prohibiting their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Under the legislation, individuals convicted of such acts could be sentenced to 6 months to 3 years in prison, while those promoting or sponsoring such activities could face 3 to 5 years behind bars.

The passage of the Bill has sparked criticism from various stakeholders, including Virginia Evelyn Palmer, the Ambassador of the United States to Ghana.

