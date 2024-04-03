A Muslim organisation based in Kumasi has announced plans to hit the streets in protest if President Akufo-Addo does not sign the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law.

The group, known as the Muslims Executive Foundation (MEF), characterised the bill as having undergone extensive consultations prior to its passage, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s legislative history.

MEF said that their street demonstration would receive support from the Christian community, as the Bible explicitly condemns homosexuality. The Secretary, Mohammed Amin told the press that, they are confident that when they take to the streets, Christians will stand with them.

“We reject all pressure and attempts by some foreign elements in the country to prevent the passage of the bill and hold firm to our resolve as a country to the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda; through which we can progress as a nation,” a statement signed by the spiritual leader of the group, Sheikh Abdul Razak Bawa Aransa, said.

In light of this determination, they are urging President Akufo-Addo to either sign the bill into law or put a finality to the efforts of the Parliament of Ghana.

“This is a great legacy that our president can leave behind for posterity.”

The Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (Anti-LGBTQ+) by parliament has been met with enthusiasm by the Muslim and Christian communities in Ghana.

Groups have emerged to advocate for the swift assent of the bill into law.

These groups commend the efforts of the national coalition for proper human sexual rights and family values, as well as other organisations such as the National House of Chiefs, the Office of the National Chief Imam, the Christian Council, the Catholic Bishop’s Conference, and various individuals for their contributions in achieving what they consider a significant accomplishment.