The Methodist Church of Ghana has taken a decisive step in addressing the supposed delay in the signing into law of the Sexual Human Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021 by President Akufo-Addo.

The church, led by the Presiding Bishop, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo indicated plans to meet with President Akufo-Addo to discuss the matter directly.

The impasse between the President and the Speaker of Parliament continues to cast a shadow over the legislative process after parliament passed the bill which was sponsored through a private member’s motion.

President Akufo-Addo has cited a pending court case as the rationale behind his reluctance to accept the transmission of the bill and assent to it.

However, the Speaker of Parliament has criticised this stance, arguing that it undermines the authority of the legislative branch.

In light of these developments, Most Rev. Dr. Boafo expressed optimism about the outcome of their proposed meeting with the President.

He stated, “It is unanimous that Ghanaians are not in support of the activities of the LGBTQI+ community. We are planning to meet the President at the Jubilee House to dialogue on the best way forward.”

This proposed meeting comes at a crucial juncture, as the nation grapples with the intersection of religious beliefs, human rights, and legal frameworks.

The Methodist Church of Ghana’s proactive approach underscores its role as a key stakeholder in shaping national policies and priorities.

As anticipation builds for the outcome of this meeting, stakeholders across various sectors await the resolution of this contentious issue.

