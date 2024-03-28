Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has expressed dismay at the sequence of priorities set by the Supreme Court.

He expressed shock at the decision by the Supreme Court to sit on the case of South Dayi MP, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, before that of private legal practitioner, Richard Dela Sky.

On March 5, Richard Dela Sky filed an application with the Supreme Court seeking a declaration that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-gay bill, is null, void, and of no effect.

The Ningo Prampram MP argued that, the court’s order of proceedings would have been more fair had it first heard the case concerning the anti-gay bill before addressing the matter involving the South Dayi MP.

“What is surprising to me is that the Chief Justice has not called the Richard Sky case, which is almost four weeks old, before the court to hear that, but has called the case that was less than a week old. Because it is the same principle.

“The principle the Supreme Court has espoused here, if you apply that to the Richard Sky case, that case also has to be thrown out, because it is equally very frivolous because the Supreme Court has no power to stay the hands of the President.

“But if the judiciary is not being biased, if the judiciary is showing a mind of its own, especially the chief justice, showing a mind of their own, they would have called those cases because common sense is part of legislation and the work of the judiciary.”

