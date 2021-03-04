Richard Dela Sky, a former Citi FM journalist has simplified the ruling delivered by the Supreme Court on the petition filed by National Democratic Congress flagbearer in the 2020 elections, John Mahama.

Below is a summary of the ruling as put together by Mr Sky:

The decision of the Supreme Court of Ghana on the key legal issues raised by the #2020ElectionPetition filed by John Dramani Mahama is as follows:

1. Is there reasonable cause of action?

YES! The petition discloses a reasonable cause of action. The petition was NOT “vexatious”.

2. Should Jean Mensa’s errors affect the VALIDITY of (or invalidate) the results?

NO. We mustn’t hold on to Mrs Mensa’s errors. She had the right to correct the errors. Their correction(s) have not affected the VALIDITY of the results. Nana Addo got over 50 % of the votes.

3. Did the exclusion of Techiman South Constituency results make it impossible for Nana Addo to attain more than 50% of the valid votes?

NO. Even with or without the addition of the Techiman South Constituency results, Nana Addo still got over 50% of the valid votes.

4. Was the declaration of the results as was done on 9 Dec 2020 unconstitutional?

NO. The burden rests on the petitioner to prove any violation(s) alleged. That burden was not discharged. No credible evidence has been adduced to do violence to the validity of the results. The results reflect the true will of Ghanaians. The Constitution was, thus, NOT VIOLATED.

5. Did alleged vote padding or other violations affect the validity of the results?

NO. Allegations of vote padding are VERY serious. BUT, sufficient/credible evidence wasn’t adduced. Even if proved their minimal impact would still not have INVALIDATED the election results.

FINALLY, petition, thus, “DISMISSED” as having “NO MERITS!”

Richard DELA Sky (rD.s)