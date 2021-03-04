Kofi Kinaata has advised musicians who are up-and-coming in the Ghana music industry.

“Whom you know will take you there but what you know will maintain you” he said in response to a question to him on how he got into the limelight.

The Adam and Eve hitmaker said he would have made no name if he wasn’t talented enough when he met Samini’s manager, Tony Pun for the first time.

He added it was his knowledge in music that got the High Grade record label to give him platforms that would’ve taken him years to mount.

Samini gave me platforms I’d taken years to get and I appreciated that, he told the host Countryman Songo on the Adom TV show, Fire Chat.

