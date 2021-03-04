Minister-designate for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has celebrated the Supreme Court ruling in favour of President Akufo-Addo in a different way.

A seven-member panel in a unanimous decision dismissed the election petition filed by the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

The court said the case before it has no merit thus it will not order a re-run of the election as the petitioner sought.

Pleased with the ruling, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful took to Facebook to express her joy, posting on twitter, “DJ bo y3 nwom”.

