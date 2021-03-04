The Supreme Court has dismissed the election petition brought before it by John Dramani Mahama, the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah made this known while reading the ruling of the court on Thursday, March 3, 2021.

“The petitioner did not demonstrate in any way how the errors affected the declaration of the election…We have therefore no reason to order a re-run [of the election]. We accordingly dismiss the petition,” he said.

