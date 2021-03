A football match in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, took a sad twist after a female referee was reportedly assaulted by a female footballer.

Referee Faizatu Jakpa was allegedly attacked and beaten up by a player of Fabulous Ladies in the Ghana Women’s League match between Fabulous Ladies and Kumasi Sports Academy.

The victim, Faizatu Jakpa

The incident has left Jakpa with a swollen face and scratches on her face.

It is however unclear if the football club or player involved have been sanctioned.