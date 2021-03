The Management of Global Media Alliance Group (GMA, Happy FM, YFM & eTV Ghana) regrets to announce the passing of Isaac De-Graft Danquah, popularly known as DJ AdvIser on Thursday 4th March 2021.

The Radio Presenter and Disc Jockey died after a short illness.

Happy FM’s supreme selector made it his sole purpose to put the spotlight on the relatively unknown artistes in Ghana, a personal mandate that he carried out with a lot of passion.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

MANAGEMENT OF GLOBAL MEDIA ALLIANCE GROUP