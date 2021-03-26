Solemn and sad scenes from the one-week observation of popular disc jockey, Isaac De-Graft Danquah, have popped up online.

Deejay Adviser, as he was popularly known at Happy FM, passed on on March 4, 2021, after he reportedly suffered a short illness.

The ceremony, which was held in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols, came off on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Happy FM premises.

Despite the nose masks of mourners, one could see pain and grief in their eyes.

Scores of colleague DJs, musicians among others were in attendance to commiserate with the family over their loss.

Andy Dosty with other industry players at the ceremony

ALSO READ:

Notably among them were Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty, Kuami Eugene, Okyeame Kwame, and Giovanni.