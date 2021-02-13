Scores of Ghanaian celebrities turned up in their numbers to mourn with actor Eddie Nartey over the death of his wife, Vida.

Creative arts industry players Jackie Appiah, Kalybos, Nana Ama McBrown and Gloria Sarfo among others were present to commiserate with Mr Nartey at the one-week celebration.

Others included Van Vicker and his wife, Samira Yakubu and Vicky Zugah.

The ceremony, which was held in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols, came off on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

They went round to express their condolences to Mr Nartey who appeared lost on himself.

Actress Sarfo took to her Instagram page to share a video of the sorrowful moment and penned a message of encouragement to Mr Nartey.

Though the cause of death is still not known, news of Mrs Nartey’s demise broke on Monday, January 26, 2021.

This was barely two years after the duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in September 2018 in Accra.

Watch the videos below: