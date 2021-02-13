The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has announced *959# as the only operational and functional official shortcode of their digital platform games.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Unit of the NLA said any other platform operating digital lottery shortcode is fraud and illegal.

It said a lot of investment has gone into the development and running of the official shortcode of NLA, *959#.

The statement added the only licensed online lotto marketing company responsible for the operation of *959# on behalf of NLA is KGL Technology Limited.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the live draw on GTV and shortcode operated by Alpha Lotto limited is illegal and in total breach of the Laws governing the lottery industry.

The authority shall take steps to address the illegality but we will use the opportunity to caution and instruct Alpha Lotto Limited and GTV to stop the live draw of its illegal shortcode for 5/90 with immediate effect,” NLA noted.

