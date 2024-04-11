The Nkoranza Traditional Council has postponed the one-week celebration of the late Queen Mother of Nkoranza, Nana Yaa Dudaa Kani II to Monday 22nd of April, 2024.

The celebration was initially scheduled for Thursday, April 11, 2024.

According to the Ankobeahene, Oheneba Adjei Baffoe, the postponement follows a meeting with a delegation sent by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The decision was communicated at a joint press conference by the late queen’s mother’s family led by the Abusuapanin Nana Worae Sarpong and the Asantehene delegation led by the Amakomhene, Nana Adu Mensah who is a brother to the deceased.

The late queen mother passed after a short illness.

Despite efforts to get her the best medical care, her condition continued to deteriorate due to the challenges of old age and eventually passed on in 2023.

The family, through the media has now publicly announced her demise with all other arrangements to be communicated later.

The people of Nkoranza have been urged to remain calm as a sign of paying respect to the late Omanhemaa Nana Yaa Dudaa Kani III.

