For the information of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB) and his camp, John Dramani Mahama (JDM) held a very successful meeting with the leadership of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) on how to address the challenges affecting teaching and learning in our secondary schools on April 8th, 2024.

Why would JDM waste precious time by engaging the heads of our secondary schools to discuss how to resolve challenges bedevilling the implementation of the FSHS policy if he intends to cancel FSHS?

At the meeting, JDM listened to the long list of challenges narrated by the heads of our secondary schools and promised to work with them to address their raised concerns when he gets the nod. He restated his intention to convene a national stakeholders forum to deliberate on the FSHS Programme as a first step towards reviewing it to make it better.

JDM’s position on the decentralisation of the feeding arrangements in our secondary school system to ensure that feeding grants go directly to schools to procure food for students, was welcomed.

Equally, his promise to end the obnoxious double track system by completing uncompleted structures and adding new ones, to increase educational infrastructure also received commendation.

If DMB is honest and worth his salt, he should tell Ghanaians that the current government he is a part of told the IMF that the FSHS Programme will be reviewed and rationalised.

The duplicity of DMB is affirmed by the fact that he, the vice President, was captured in the said report, dated January 2024, as the highest government official who represented government during the review meeting with the IMF. Why was he comfortable telling the IMF the truth but continues deceiving Ghanaians, that review means cancel?

DMB should be bold enough to tell Ghanaians, that JDM was right in calling for a review of the FSHS Programme just as he represented government to admit to the IMF, as captured, on page 76 paragraph 47 of the first review of the IMF program.

Instead of DMB and his camp focusing on how to rescue their flopped campaign, they are busy pushing the stale and impotent lie, that JDM will collapse FSHS. No reasonable Ghanaian believes the nonsensical claim that JDM will cancel FSHS.

FSHS will thrive and blossom under JDM as President because he will work with stakeholders to fix the challenges.

Dr. Clement Apaak

MP, Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament