Dreams Football Club striker, John Antwi says hard work and determination have been the reason behind their incredible performance in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana Premier League side has booked a place in the last four following the 3-2 win over Stade Malien in the quarterfinals.

They become the first Ghanaian side to reach the last four of the competition since 2005 and Antwi has attributed their success to hard work and determination.

“I believe it’s the determination and hard work factor,” he said when quizzed about the secret behind the team’s performances by CAF’s media team.

“Looking at how the lads keep working hard every day with the help of the technical team led by the experienced coach Abdul Karim Zito and also how the management and everyone in the club has supported the journey so far.

“Not forgetting the support and prayers from the fans across the nation and beyond,” he added.

Antwi scored twice in the first leg of the quarterfinal tie which Dreams won 2-1 in Bamako before settling for a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The 31-year-old came home to represent his previous team Dreams FC in their inaugural continental club championship and has contributed to six goals and two assists so far.

Meanwhile, Dreams will play Egyptian side Zamalek in the semis of the competition later this month with the first leg scheduled for April 21 at the Cairo International Stadium.