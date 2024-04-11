A 27-year-old electrician, Masaudu Fuseini, was on Monday, April 8, 2024, sentenced to one month imprisonment for stealing electricity cables belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG) Limited at Klo-Agogo in the Asesewa District in the Eastern Region.

The Koforidua Circuit Court A presided over by Asare Anima, also convicted him to a fine of 1,000 penalty units amounting to GH¢12,000 or in default serve two years in jail.

The convict Fuseini, who was arrested on March 25, was arraigned before the court and remanded into prison custody to reappear in Court Monday for judgment, after pleading guilty to the charges.

He was also ordered by the Court to replace the cables which were valued by the police at a cost of GH¢9,000.

The Court was informed by the ECG representative that the convict had replaced the cables.

The Prosecutor Elorm Arku Klaye told the court that Fuseini, a resident at Nkurakan in the Asesewa District, was seen cutting some cables, belonging to the ECG in some parts of the Town, and in the process, was nabbed by members of a watchdog committee set up by the Assembly member for the area.

They informed the police about his activity and while carrying out a second operation, led the police to the spots where he kept the stolen cables he cut from the poles, and after investigations, he was sent to court.

