A 16-year-old boy Nicholas Nyame who went missing in Assin Fosu has been found dead in an abandoned quarry pit.

The Junior High School (JHS) form 2 pupil drowned in the pit in question filled with water at Assin Dompim, a suburb of Assin Fosu in the Central region.

Information gathered suggests the pit serves as a swimming place for children and a washing area for some residents of Assin Dompim during weekends.

The deceased who did not return from school on Wednesday was found floating on the water during a search by Assin Dompim residents.

The brother of the deceased Jeffrey Nyame narrated the incident to Adom News.

Meanwhile, the District Police Command in Assin Fosu retrieved the body and deposited it at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital for preservation pending further action.

